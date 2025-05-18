May 18, 2025 at 12:49 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube is a happy camper. Berube announced that he will have winger Matthew Knies for Game 7 on Sunday, per Sportsnet. Toronto is taking on the Florida Panthers, with a trip to the Eastern Conference final on the line.

Knies participated in morning skate on Sunday morning. An image of him on the ice was shared by NHL insider Chris Johnston, of The Athletic.

Matthew Knies is on the ice for morning skate before Game 7. pic.twitter.com/WHroY8K2tz — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 18, 2025

Knies suffered a tough collision in Game 6 of the Panthers series. In the first period of the contest, he came into contact with Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola.

The Maple Leafs are trying to knock out the defending Stanley Cup champions. There's a lot on the line for Toronto. If the club gets the win, they would have home-ice advantage over the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final.

Maple Leafs are looking for their first Stanley Cup in years

Leafs fans have to be happy about Knies returning to the ice Sunday. In these playoffs, the winger has posted seven points including five goals.

Knies has also posted 58 total points this season. That includes 29 goals, which is a career-high season for him.

Berube said on Saturday that he may have to monitor and even limit Knies' minutes in Game 7 due to the collision.

“Just conversations with him. Situational,” Berube said, per Sportsnet.

The Leafs jumped out to a 2-0 series lead against the Panthers. Things then fell apart as the team lost three in a row. A Game 6 victory has given Toronto some life once again.

The Maple Leafs haven't made the Stanley Cup final since 1967. Toronto fans are restless to see their club win a championship. Leafs fans are known for being some of the most passionate in NHL hockey.

Toronto and Florida play Sunday at 7:30 ET. The winner meets Carolina, who defeated the Washington Capitals in five games of their series.