Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube is a happy camper. Berube announced that he will have winger Matthew Knies for Game 7 on Sunday, per Sportsnet. Toronto is taking on the Florida Panthers, with a trip to the Eastern Conference final on the line.

Knies participated in morning skate on Sunday morning. An image of him on the ice was shared by NHL insider Chris Johnston, of The Athletic.

Knies suffered a tough collision in Game 6 of the Panthers series. In the first period of the contest, he came into contact with Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola.

The Maple Leafs are trying to knock out the defending Stanley Cup champions. There's a lot on the line for Toronto. If the club gets the win, they would have home-ice advantage over the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final.

Maple Leafs are looking for their first Stanley Cup in years

Leafs fans have to be happy about Knies returning to the ice Sunday. In these playoffs, the winger has posted seven points including five goals.

Related Toronto Maple Leafs NewsArticle continues below
Feb 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former NHL player Mark Messier give a fist pump to Justin Bieber following the ceremonial puck drop at the Los Angeles Kings Celebrity Charity Game for LA Wildfire Relief at Crypto.com Arena. teams. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Justin Bieber’s hyped NSFW reaction to Maple Leafs forcing Game 7 vs Panthers
oronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube during the post game media conference after game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena
Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube sums up Game 7 vs. Panthers with 4-word message
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.
Joseph Woll makes Maple Leafs history not seen in 23 years with Game 6 shutout

Knies has also posted 58 total points this season. That includes 29 goals, which is a career-high season for him.

Berube said on Saturday that he may have to monitor and even limit Knies' minutes in Game 7 due to the collision.

“Just conversations with him. Situational,” Berube said, per Sportsnet.

The Leafs jumped out to a 2-0 series lead against the Panthers. Things then fell apart as the team lost three in a row. A Game 6 victory has given Toronto some life once again.

The Maple Leafs haven't made the Stanley Cup final since 1967. Toronto fans are restless to see their club win a championship. Leafs fans are known for being some of the most passionate in NHL hockey.

Toronto and Florida play Sunday at 7:30 ET. The winner meets Carolina, who defeated the Washington Capitals in five games of their series.