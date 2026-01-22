The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night. Toronto is still one point out of the playoffs, even with a recent surge up the standings. Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan turned the puck over just before Dylan Larkin's game-winning goal, which Craig Berube spoke about.

“He does good things. And there are things he has to do better. Typical young player… it’s normal… where he’s at. Gotta get stronger. Better decisions at times,” Berube said, per Jesse Blake of the Steve Dangle Podcast Network.

Cowan is one of the young forwards the Maple Leafs are leaning on to score in their top six. On the ice in overtime against Detroit's top unit. Cowan tried to move the puck up ice quickly. Norris Trophy contender Moritz Seider sniffed it out quickly, knocking Cowan over and swiping the puck away.

The Maple Leafs have 15 points in 11 games, with a 6-2-3 record, since January 1. Getting the point for going to overtime on Wednesday is a solid result against the high-flying Red Wings. But Berube's squad needs more to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Cowan has had his ups this season, with 19 points in 39 games in his rookie season. After trading Fraser Minten last year, Cowan became the top forward prospect in the Maple Leafs' system. With Mitch Marner leaving in the offseason, Leafs fans have looked to Cowan to replace that production. While that has not happened so far, he is far from a lost cause, which is Berube's sentiment.

The Maple Leafs need to get hot quickly before uncomfortable trade deadline discussions start cropping up. They continue a five-game homestand with Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night, which should be a hostile environment in Toronto. Then, they face the Colorado Avalanche.