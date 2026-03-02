To go fully bald or not to: this is the question every man grapples with at least once in his life. No man ever has any control over their genetics, except for, perhaps, the one percent within the one percent who are uber rich and are into genetic modification. But there are times where it's simply hard to accept that male pattern baldness comes for most, if not all, men — including Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs.

What's tough about Suggs' predicament is that he is just 24 years of age. At that young of an age, he should, at least in theory, still have a head full of hair. But Suggs never really had good hair genes to begin with. And now, it looks like he's fully embracing the bald life.

On Sunday night, prior to the Magic's 106-92 loss to the Detroit Pistons at home, Suggs, at long last, went the Derrick White and Alex Caruso route and shaved his head clean — refusing to fall prey to denial any further.

Jalen Suggs rocking a new look while warming up ahead of Magic-Pistons 👀 (via @landonb94)pic.twitter.com/AfiBbPamD8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2026

The good news is that Suggs is only young and he's a multimillionaire, so he could theoretically undergo hair transplant if he truly wanted to. But shaving his head cleanly seems to be a sign of him leaning fully into the bald life.

Fans react to Magic guard Jalen Suggs' new look

Fans have been poking fun at Suggs for years due to him being in denial of the state of his hair. But now that the Magic guard has embraced his reality, fans are proud of the 24-year-old guard for doing so.

“Jalen Suggs, please post the new look on r/bald for all the positive comments you could ever imagine,” X user TAFKA wrote.

“Suggs finally let it go 😭😂 Bald king now 🔥,” @Alexcal45470092 added.

“Jalen Suggs finally shaved his head bald!!! Game over now. Injuries are gonna be behind him, best play yet to come, and we outta here now! #FreshBaldy #BaldHeadChronicles #makeitmagic,” @jayfalcon07 furthered.