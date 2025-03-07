The Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Scott Laughton in a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers on NHL Trade Deadline day. However, it was not the team's only move. This move did not come out until after 3 PM Eastern Time, but it's a big one. The Maple Leafs are making a trade with the Boston Bruins involving defenseman Brandon Carlo.

The Leafs are acquiring Carlo from the Bruins, as first reported by The Athletic's Chris Johnston. The return is unknown at this time. However, this is the second shocking move from the Bruins on Friday. Boston traded Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers earlier in the day.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are also involved in this deal. Toronto is getting Carlo from the Bruins as the focal point of the move. Meanwhile, Boston is getting prospect forward Fraser Minten and a first-round pick. Meanwhile, the Penguins receive defenseman Connor Timmins and forward Conor Dewar.

Carlo appeared on TSN to speak with the Tradecentre panel following the news. “Definitely a shocker when I heard that it was Toronto. … What an opportunity for me to go in there and try and help this group win,” the new Maple Leafs defenseman said, via insider Chris Johnston.

The Maple Leafs certainly could use an upgrade to its defensive core. Toronto has some very solid players on the backend. However, Brandon Carlo brings an element of size and shot-blocking to Toronto's defense. In fact, the Colorado Springs, Colorado native leads all Bruins skaters in blocked shots with 119, according to Hockey Reference.

The Maple Leafs are trying to win the Stanley Cup in 2025. They needed to make a big move, and went out to make two of them on NHL Trade Deadline day. It will certainly be interesting to see if the Maple Leafs can win the Atlantic Division after their moves on Friday afternoon.