The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming in off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets. They did not have William Nylander in the victory, as Nylander was injured in the loss to the Vegas Golden Knights last Thursday. On Monday, head coach Craig Berube gave an update on the star.

“I don’t know how long the timeline will be for him. When he feels good enough to get on the ice, and he goes out there and skates, and feels good, I expect him to be back fairly quick then. Until then, I’m not sure when he’s going to be on the ice,” Berube said on Monday, according to Jeremy Tingly of NHL Trade Rumors.

This is an injury that Nylander has been dealing with much of the season, missing eight games total this season. This is a major loss for the Leafs. The Canadian has 17 goals and leads the team with 31 assists. That gives him a team high of 48 total points.

Article Continues Below

“It’s obviously bothering him a lot, for quite some time, and hasn’t really got much better. Other than whether he gets some breaks, Christmas time, he comes back and feels better. It’s an ongoing issue,” Berube added.

This is also a major stretch of games for the Maple Leafs as they try to get back into the playoff race. The team will play the next five games at home, facing the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Buffalo Sabres. All five of them are currently in playoff positions, with the Sabres being directly in front of the Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto is 24-16-8 this season, which is currently sixth in the Atlantic Division. They are just one point behind the Sabres for the final wild card spot and two points behind the Boston Bruins. The Maple Leafs return to the ice, without Nylander, on Monday night against the Wild.