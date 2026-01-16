The biggest news going into Thursday was the showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs and former Leaf Mitch Marner. But the Leafs got more critical news, as William Nylander sustained a lower-body injury in the strangest way possible.

As shown in the video, Nylander appeared to trip on something on the boards and then apparently twist his ankle. He did not return to the game and is considered day-to-day. It was a devastating blow for the Leafs, as Nylander had netted the second goal of the game for Toronto to put them up 2-0. With him out of the game, the Leafs were unable to hold onto the lead and lost 6-5 in overtime to the Knights.

Nylander allegedly aggravated a previous lower-body injury that forced him to miss two games earlier this season. Significantly, it was the first time he had missed games due to injury over several seasons, as Nylander played in all 82 games over three consecutive seasons. The 2019-20 season was the last time Nylander missed any significant time, as he played in just 68 games.

Nylander currently leads the Leafs with 48 points, which includes 17 goals and 21 assists. Additionally, he has been instrumental on the power play, with three goals on the extra-man attack. If Nylander were to miss any significant time, Nicholas Robertson or Matthew Knies would likely slot in for him.

The Maple Leafs are currently 23-16-8 and sit two points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Until Nylander returns, Auston Matthews must take the reins and lead the Leafs to victory. Their next game is Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.