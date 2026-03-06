The Seattle Kraken have traded for Bobby McMann from the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Seattle made a serious push for Artemi Panarin before the Rangers traded him to the Los Angeles Kings. The Kraken bounced back from that loss, picking up the winger before the deadline. The Kraken gave up…

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported, “Bobby McMann to Seattle.” Then, Frank Seravalli got the return, “Sources say #SeaKraken acquired Bobby McMann from #LeafsForever in exchange for a 2nd in 2027 and a 4th in 2026.”

Earlier in the day, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that McMann was on the move, “Leafs finalizing a trade involving Bobby McMann.” Seravalli then connected him to the Colorado Avalanche, “Sounds like [the Avalanche] and [the Leafs] engaged again on Bobby McMann. We’ll see where it goes.” Things changed, and McMann landed in Seattle.

The Kraken have only made the postseason once in franchise history, winning a first-round matchup against the Avalanche in 2023. But already on their third coach, Seattle needed to take advantage of the opportunity they have this year. This was Seattle's big move, and they did it without giving up a first-round pick.

McMann will be a free agent on July 1, unless he signs an extension with Seattle. He was negotiating an extension with the Maple Leafs ahead of the deadline, but they could not reach an agreement. Reports surfaced that Toronto was trying to get his average annual value under $5 million to get the extension over the line.

McMann is one goal short of his second consecutive 20-goal season, quite a career for an undrafted college free agent. After serving as the captain for Colgate University, he was signed to the Maple Leafs organization and started his AHL career. He debuted for the Leafs in the 2022-23 season and has been a middle-six winger ever since.