The Toronto Maple Leafs are not budging on what they want in return for a potential Nicolas Roy trade.

With the clock ticking on Friday's NHL trade deadline, the Maple Leafs apparently still have the same asking price for teams interested in acquiring the veteran 6-foot-4 center.

“Sources say asking price for #LeafsForever C Nicolas Roy has held steady at a 1st round pick plus a prospect – and Toronto is not willing to retain salary at that price. Roy, 29, has one year left on his deal at $3 million,” hockey insider Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff shared via a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

The Edmonton Oilers are a team said to have interest in the Maple Leafs forward, who has won a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2022-23 NHL season.

For what it's worth, Roy is aware that his name has been floating on trade rumors.

“I saw the rumour like everybody else. But, I mean, rumors, until they come true … really, nothing happened,” Roy said before Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

“I mean, I wasn’t expecting to be traded last summer and never heard any rumours. And then it happened. And sometimes you hear rumours, and it doesn't happen. So, yeah, I heard, like everybody else. But I'm playing for the Leafs now, and I want to be here.”

Roy was acquired by the Maple Leafs in 2025 from the Golden Knights in a one-on-one trade for Mitch Marner. He has a cap hit of $3 million for the 2026-27 season before hitting free agency in 2027.

Roy entered Wednesday with a total of 20 points in the season, including five goals and 15 assists. He started his NHL career with the Carolina Hurricanes before a six-year stint with the Golden Knights.