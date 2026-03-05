The NHL Trade Deadline is just over 24 hours away. The Colorado Avalanche have already made one move, as they have traded for Nick Blankenburg from the Nashville Predators.

Now, the Avalanche have made another trade, acquiring Nicolas Roy from the Toronto Maple Leafs, as confirmed by a post by the Leafs on X, formerly Twitter.

TRADE: We’ve traded forward Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche ℹ️ https://t.co/UnPCdVQCQ0 pic.twitter.com/LGdxxXuMgr — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 5, 2026

In return for Roy, the Maple Leafs received two conditional draft picks. Toronto will get a 2027 first-round selection from the Avalanche. If that is a top-10 pick, then Colorado will send an unprotected first-round pick in the 2028 NHL draft to Toronto. Meanwhile, the team will send a fifth-round pick in exchange for Roy. The Avs currently hold three picks in the fifth round, and the lowest of the three will head to Toronto as part of the deal.

Roy was the 96th overall selection of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. He played in one game in the NHL in 2017-18 with the Canes, and would primarily be an AHL-level player until being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the 2019-20 season. Roy remained with the Golden Knights through 2024-25 before being traded to the Maple Leafs as part of the Mitch Marner sign-and-trade.

Roy has not had the same level of success that he had in Vegas with the Leafs this year. He has found the back of the net just five times while adding 15 assists so far in 59 games. The 29-year old is still under contract through the 2026-27 campaign, at an AAV of $3 million. Now, he will get a chance to win his second Stanley Cup, after winning one with the Golden Knights in 2023.

