The Toronto Maple Leafs have not had the best season, as injuries and other things have held them back from reaching their true potential. One of the injuries that has hurt them is Chris Tanev, who is now out for the rest of the season, according to Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com.

Tanev recently had core muscle surgery, and he's missed 23 games this season because of a groin injury. He also missed 27 of 28 games because of an upper-body injury, and he had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Head coach Craig Berube noted that Tanev would be ready by training camp.

“He wanted to try to come back and play this year, but it didn't work out,” Berube said before their next game against the New Jersey Devils. “He got the operation and it went successful, and he'll be ready for camp next year.”

Article Continues Below

Tanev had two assists in 11 games this season. He signed with the Maple Leafs in the summer of 2024 and is in the second of a six-year, $27 million contract.

The Maple Leafs are currently 27-24 and are near the bottom of the Atlantic Division. After their loss against the Ottawa Senators, Auston Matthews was honest about the team's performance.

“I thought we started better. We just kind of lost it there. Just really disconnected throughout all three zones,” Matthews said via Sportsnet's Sonny Sachdeva. “Just bad. Just fairly embarrassing, to be honest with you. We need to have more pride in our play, no matter where we’re at, no matter what the situation is.”

It will be interesting to see what the Maple Leafs do for the rest of the season and if they can make a run for the playoffs.