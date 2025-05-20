The Toronto Maple Leafs flamed out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, getting thrashed 6-1 in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. Question marks remain heading into the offseason and free agency. One key player who is set to hit the open market is John Tavares.

The veteran joined the Leafs in 2018 after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Islanders. During Tuesday's exit interviews, Tavares said he's “optimistic” about returning.

Via Chris Johnston:

“I'm very optimistic that it can work out where I'm back, but haven't put too much thought into it,” Tavares said. “It's only been just a number of hours since things have ended,” Tavares said.

Tavares voiced his desire to keep playing in such a passionate hockey market:

“There's pressure everywhere. It's an unbelievable place to play, an incredible fan base that loves its team and so badly wants to see you win,” Tavares added of the Toronto market. “When it happens here again, it's going to be something pretty remarkable, and you want to be a part of that.”

John Tavares has been a crucial piece for the Maple Leafs for several years, scoring 38 goals and tallying 36 assists during the regular season. He added another seven points in the playoffs, but Tavares was relatively quiet, much like the rest of this Toronto core.

But it's hard to ignore his importance. He's 16th in franchise history with 493 points in only 515 contests. Tavares was also the Leafs' captain for five seasons before handing over the honors to Auston Matthews at the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign.

Tavares is also a hometown kid, growing up in nearby Oakville. Perhaps he'll take a discount to stay in Toronto if it comes to that. The Leafs also need to figure out the upcoming free agency period for Mitch Marner, who is expected to have several potential suitors as well.