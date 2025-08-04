The Baltimore Ravens will be under a lot of pressure to succeed during the 2025 NFL season. Baltimore suffered another crushing loss in the playoffs in 2024 that left a bad taste in their mouths. Now the Ravens are doing whatever they can to finally get to the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made one big change this offseason designed to help Baltimore get over the hump in the playoffs.

The team replaced highlight packages that play on TVs around the facility. They used to show SportsCenter and other programs, but now they show reps from practice tape.

Harbaugh and his coaches pick specific highlights from practice can edit them into different categories. Those categories could include “tackling”, “pursuit”, or more unique concepts like “ball assault.”

“These are ball assaults now,” Harbaugh said of one highlight in particular. “This is the defense attacking the ball in practice. Now this is Convoy. Convoy is basically the offensive version of running to the ball. Chasing the pile, getting out in front, getting a block in front of somebody. Then there's Pursuit for the defense, the defensive version of the same thing. Puncture, which is catch and get upfield.”

The idea seems to be to ingrain these fundamental concepts into the heads of every player. It also serves to highlight players who are thriving in practice.

The Ravens even have a grading system for each player in each category. They got over them in team meetings.

“We figured out the grading,” Harbaugh said. “Lot of math involved in the way we grade all this stuff. Because you want to compare guys. You want to have winners and losers involved. So, what's a block worth compared to like a big play catch or something, stuff like that.”

Can the Ravens finally make the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season?

Baltimore's coaching staff is pulling out all the stops ahead of an important 2025 NFL season.

But can the Ravens actually get over the hump this year?

The Ravens certainly have enough talent on the roster to make it happen. Baltimore's offense is just as dangerous as last year, plus they added DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

The defense is much improved as well, especially after signing Jaire Alexander.

Everyone around the Ravens understands that this is a Super Bowl or bust season.

Hopefully the Ravens can finally get over the finish line in 2025.