Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is rightfully regarded by many as the greatest ever to play on a football pitch. However, even the 38-year-old Argentine magician is not invincible against injuries, as fans found out during the recent tie against Necaxa.

Messi suffered a hamstring injury in the 11th minute after colliding with Raúl Sánchez and Alexis Peña after attempting a dribble inside the box. While he missed the rest of the game, Inter Miami has now released a statement confirming the lack of severity.

“Messi underwent medical tests to evaluate the extent of the muscle discomfort he experienced during last night's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa, which forced him to leave the field,” the club statement said, per ESPN.

“The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment.”

Hence, much depends on how Messi's body reacts to the treatment, to determine how soon he will be fit to play again. While the injury may not be serious in nature, it remains to be seen how much time, if any, he sits out. Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano had confirmed after the game that the player was in pain, but was struggling with ‘discomfort.’

Messi has 18 goals and seven assists in just 18 games in the MLS this season. The Argentine saw his team ending up as winners after the game finished 2-2.

Telasco Segovia initially helped Miami to a 1-0 lead, but Necaxa drew level in the 33rd minute. They ended up going ahead due to a Ricardo Monreal strike in the 81st minute.

However, Spanish left back and Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba ended up scoring a 91st-minute equalizer. The game then finished 5-4 on penalties for Miami. They will now face Pumas UNAM in the final group stage matchup of Leagues Cup. However, it remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi will be a part of it.