The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome, but Toronto could be without one of their top players.

Mitch Marner, who is on pace for a career-high in points, may be unable to play against the Flames after having missed two-straight practice sessions and is considered a game-time decision.

Head coach Craig Berube said that Marner suffered an undisclosed ailment during Toronto's win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, via X.

“Something happened during the (Edmonton) game, I guess. He’s just not feeling right in a certain area, so we’re just trying to work on it, just trying to get him ready.”

Former captain John Tavares labeled Marner as Toronto's top player and said that the entire team will need to step up in his potential absence, via Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

“He has been our best player all year,” Tavares said. “He does everything, right? It is not just going to be one guy who is going to be able to do that. We are going to need a group of guys to step up and pick up the slack.”

If Marner is unable to play, it will be the first game all season that he's been unavailable. With or without Marner, the Leafs and Flames are scheduled to get underway starting at 9:00 PM EST.

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is on a career-high points pace

Marner, who has spent his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs, is currently on pace to reach a career-high 110 points. Through 54 games, Marner has scored 16 goals with 54 assists.

Marner's 54 assists are already within five of last season's total of 69. Additionally, Marner is playing in the final year of his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent when the calendar hits July 1.