The new-look Calgary Flames are set to host the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday evening, marking Toronto's first and only visit to Calgary this season.

And as has been customary, the Flames are preparing for large numbers of Maple Leafs fans to invade their building. Toronto fans travel well, and for many, seeing the Maple Leafs play outside of Toronto is the only way that many fans can afford to take in a game in person considering the astronomical cost of tickets for home Toronto games.

While joining TSN's “Overdrive” segment with former NHL players Jamie McLennon, Jeff O'Neill and Bryan Hayes, Flames general manager acknowledged the large number of Leafs fans expected to be in attendance on Tuesday night and joked that it didn't make him feel good, via TSN.

“The Leafs in town, it'll be an interesting building tomorrow night – Oh God, do they cheer. They make me a little sick,” Conroy said with a laugh.

The Leafs recently played the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton, and there were plenty of loud Leafs fans in attendance for that matchup as well.

The Flames recently pulled off a multi-player trade

Earlier in the week, the FLames traded Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier to the Philadelphia Flyers for Morgan Frost and left wing Joel Farabee.

But according to Elliotte Friedman, there are several untouchables on the Flames roster.

“So one of the most interesting things about the Calgary Flames is that they made a big deal this week getting Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee,” Friedman said. “But the Flames have told teams that Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri, and MacKenzie Weegar are not available.

“They have told specifically to the teams who have asked about those three players, ‘We’re keeping them, we’re in the race, and they’re important to us.”

The Flames and Leafs will get underway on Tuesday night from Calgary starting at 9:00 PM EST.