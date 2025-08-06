For the first time, the Buffalo Bills are being featured on HBO's hit series “Hard Knocks.” As the team prepares to defend its AFC East crown in 2025, fans have gotten an up-close look at how the franchise operates. During Tuesday night's debut episode, one of the featured Bills was offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Throughout the episode, he showed that he's a fan of curse words. The Athletic's Tim Graham wrote about one such instance on Wednesday.

“'Josh Allen is so f—— good, man. Damn, man. I love it.'” – mic’d-up offensive coordinator Joe Brady to himself,” wrote Graham on Wednesday.

Brady is certainly right about that. Josh Allen is very good indeed. After all, there's a reason why the Buffalo quarterback won his first MVP award last season. From the seventh overall pick in 2018 to becoming one of the league's best players, Allen has consistently helped lead the Bills on playoff run after playoff run. However, each time they fall short. Will this be the season where Allen, Brady and the rest of the franchise finally return to the Super Bowl?

Josh Allen and Joe Brady look to lead Bills back to postseason and more

Ever since Brady was promoted to offensive coordinator a couple years ago, his relationship with Allen has consistently grown. The duo have built one of the NFL's most prolific offenses. Allen has quarterbacked the team into the playoffs each of the last six seasons. There's a reasonable expectation that they will return to the dance once again in 2025. As the team goes through training camp, Brady discussed how things look on “Hard Knocks” to Bills beat reporter Jay Skurski, who shared the exchange on X, formerly Twitter.

“Joe Brady: ‘I do cuss a lot. … I got a couple texts this morning.' — on his Hard Knocks debut,” posted Skurski on the social media platform.

Regardless whether or not Brady cusses a lot (it should be fun to see if it continues next week), the focus remains clear: win the division and get back to the playoffs. Allen and company have done it plenty of times before. Brady himself had a great first full season calling plays for the team. Will they get even better in 2025? If so, then a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LX could be in the cards.