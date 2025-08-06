NFL veteran Quandre Diggs has experienced a lot in his 10-year career. In 2025, he will add playing with his cousin to that list. The safety just re-signed with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after spending his first season with the franchise in 2024.

He made his first appearance at training camp on Wednesday, where he discussed playing alongside his cousin, quarterback Cam Ward, the Titans' No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“It's different when you walk in the locker room and you see your family, your real family,” Diggs told reporters on Wednesday, including John Glennon, who posted the response to X.

“He came this morning and was like, ‘I get to wake up and see my cousin at work.' It's cool.”

Diggs said he spoke with Ward before arriving Wednesday, telling his cousin he'd be back with the Titans. The three-time Pro Bowler also advised the quarterback, who is expected to start right away.

“Sometimes you got to let them sink a little bit and let them learn and be there,” Diggs said, according to a video posted on X by Ben Arthur. “Me being here and doing this thing for 10 years already, I've experienced the ups and downs of this league. I'm just here to be another person he can talk to.”

Diggs will mentor not just his cousin, but the entire Titans roster as the franchise strives for its first winning season since 2021. Ward is at the forefront, taking over as the starting quarterback after Will Levis opted for season-ending shoulder surgery.

As for Diggs, the 32-year-old re-signed with the Titans after playing just eight games last season. A Lisfranc foot injury cut his season short. Before that, he appeared and started in 67 of 68 regular-season games with the Seattle Seahawks from 2020 to 2023.

Besides joining his cousin, Diggs also reunites with wide receiver Tyler Lockett after spending nearly five seasons together in Seattle.