While the Tennessee Titans are busy in training camp, the organization is allowing fans to attend and watch the team practice. Unfortunately, it appears somebody may have stolen a player's helmet after one of the key players in the secondary posted about it on social media.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., a cornerback coming off a surprisingly good rookie campaign, posted on social media asking fans who took his helmet off the practice field.

“Bra… which one of y'all took my helmet off that field? I thought we was all ‘Fam.'

So far, nobody has confessed to it, but it's something the Titans organization will likely monitor. The franchise likely has cameras all around the practice fields and could attempt to find the individual who allegedly took Brownlee's helmet. Although nobody has confessed yet, at least one fan shared some information that could lead to the potential perpetrator.

Article Continues Below

“We were on the bus on the way back, and someone had a helmet sitting at their feet, like 2 rows away from us, and it looked like a player's worn helmet. Not like one bought somewhere. Not sure if that was it, but it was highly suspect looking.”

In the meantime, the Titans will likely give Jarvis Brownlee Jr. a replacement helmet. However, the club will want to find out where the missing one has gone. So, more details may come to light in the coming days on the whereabouts of the helmet.

As for Brownlee, he's looking sharp early in training camp as he enters his second season in the NFL. He stepped into a key role last season after the Titans' secondary suffered multiple injuries. He proved to be a bright spot and appears to be a building block for the team's rebuilding process.

Brownlee ended the 2024-25 campaign with 75 combined tackles (46 solo), a forced fumble, and an interception. He is expected to be one of the starting cornerbacks on the Titans' defense in the upcoming season.