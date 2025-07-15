The San Jose Sharks added grit through trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs recently. Toronto acquired defenseman Henry Thrun from the Sharks in exchange for veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves. It was a bit of a surprising deal, to say the least. But it's one that both San Jose and Reaves are quite happy with.

Reaves is not going to score, generate offense, or play elite defense. He has one job when his number is called on the bench. Reaves is tasked with throwing the body and making sure the Sharks' young stars aren't being targeted when the game gets chippy. The veteran winger cannot wait to get started, as he mentioned when speaking with the media.

“I’m really excited,” Reaves said, via NHL.com. “Everybody is asking me, ‘Oh, I can’t believe you’re going to San Jose.’ I go where anybody wants me and anybody who wants me I’m excited to do whatever I can for that team and that organization, so I’m excited to get down there.”

Sharks felt Ryan Reaves trade was important

Sharks general manager Mike Grier is a former player in his own right. He knows firsthand how opposing teams single out young up-and-coming stars on the ice. Those players will receive extra whacks, stray elbows, and any other potential cheap shot there is. Grier knows his team has to be able to protect its young stars if they want to have success.

“‘Reavo’ is someone we thought our group needed a little bit of personality, a little bit of size, some toughness, some physicality,” Grier said, via NHL.com. “There were times, some games last year where we could’ve used someone like him, so we’re excited to bring his veteran leadership and energy and his whole package. We’re really happy to bring that into our group and I think it will help our group.”

The Sharks are hoping to take a step forward in 2025-26. All of the moves they made this summer certainly give them a chance. Let's see if Reaves can help San Jose push toward contention this upcoming season.

