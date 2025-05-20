The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Game 7 to the Florida Panthers to end their Stanley Cup Playoff run. Once again, the Leafs are out before the Eastern Conference Final after entering the postseason with high expectations. Now, Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander is mulling a quick return to the ice, potentially joining Team Sweden for the World Championships. TSN's Chris Johnston reported the news on Tuesday.

“William Nylander says he's thinking about heading to Stockholm to play for Sweden at the IIHF World Hockey Championship,” Johnston wrote on social media.

Nylander was among the few Maple Leafs players to fill the score sheet this postseason. He scored six goals and added nine assists during their 13-game run. But the Panthers held him scoreless in the final four games as the Leafs collapsed in the series. But in the regular season, he has three consecutive 40-goal seasons.

Sweden won the first six preliminary round games at the IIHF World Championships. That clinches them a spot in the quarterfinals, which starts on Thursday. Nylander can help them score and try to win the championship in front of their home fans. Even though he has not played past the second round in the NHL, Nylander has playoff experience that will be key.

Bruins center Elias Lindholm led Team Sweden with ten points in their first six games of the World Championships. While Nylander would only play as many games, he could join the scoring brigade for the home team. No other Maple Leafs have been reported to join their team, which is normal considering how deep into the tournament they are. But with the tournament happening in Nylander's home country, he may join them.

The Maple Leafs need Nylander and Auston Matthews to dominate big games to make deep playoff runs. International play is the best way to get experience.