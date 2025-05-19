May 19, 2025 at 9:58 AM ET

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers 6-1 in Game 7 to end their Stanley Cup Playoffs run. It is their ninth consecutive playoff berth, never advancing past the second round. With the Mitch Marner and John Tavares eras in Toronto potentially ending, fans are in disbelief. Maple Leafs fans in the arena and on social media expressed their frustration.

Leafs fans are throwing jerseys on the ice again at Scotiabank Arena. pic.twitter.com/YBXAH7p1Oj — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

This jersey was one of four that were thrown on the ice in the middle of play. Fans booed the team off the ice, even as they saluted the fans to acknowledge the end of their season. After they lost in the 2004 second round, they made the playoffs only once until 2016. Then, they dominated the regular season for nine consecutive years. Despite some solid years, the spring has always been a different story.

The Maple Leafs won their opening round series in 2023, beating the Lightning, and this year, beating the Senators. Other than that, Toronto fans have had nothing to cheer for.

Maple Leafs now own the 2nd longest losing streak in NHL history in winner-take-all games pic.twitter.com/h2J69p2tXD — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

@thisdiegolopez tried to explain it to the average sports fan. “The best way I can describe it to non hockey watching people is the maple leafs play like rich kids. They’re very skilled but don’t work very hard and when faced with any level of discomfort they crumble. It’s fascinating.”

@PartPhil says, “Too many show ponies, not enough dawgs.”

@GhostKessel was disgusted by the effort, “Losing is fine… lack of effort is inexcusable. This is the most disrespected I’ve ever felt as a fan.”

@greg_price11 has a comparison that NFL fans will appreciate: “Maple Leafs remain the Dallas Cowboys of the NHL.”

And @WalderSports has a comparison that will haunt Toronto sports fans. “Is Brad Marchand a bigger villain to the Toronto Maple Leafs than LeBron James was to the Toronto Raptors?”

It’s always the same thing every year pic.twitter.com/qxMkWnbpB6 — Maple Leafs Wave (@LeafsWave) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the Maple Leafs fans deal with another playoff loss, the Panthers move on to face the Hurricanes.