The Toronto Maple Leafs had high hopes of climbing into the Eastern Conference playoff race when they returned home from a road trip last week. Instead, they have gone 0-3-1 in their current 5-game homestand, and they have gone 1-4-2 following an 8-0-2 run.

William Nylander has apologized for flipping the bird to the camera during today's @TSN_Sports broadcast of Leafs-Avs, calling it a "moment of frustration." This is from Nylander's IG: pic.twitter.com/1A8DF2x3AV — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 26, 2026

The recent losing streak included a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche Sunday afternoon, and injured star William Nylander was apparently quite upset while watching the Maple Leafs fall behind early and fail to mount a comeback. When television cameras focused on Nylander while watching the game, he made a crude gesture with his middle finger that was captured by the Sportsnet cameras.

The frustrated Nylander apologized shortly thereafter with a post on his Instagram account. “Only love for Leafs nation,” Nylander posted. “Sorry about my moment of frustration today! Didn't mean to upset anyone. Looking forward to being back on the ice and not in the stands. Love Willy.”

Nylander has missed the last five Maple Leafs games due to a lower body injury. He skated prior to the team's Saturday practice and that's a positive sign he could be back in the lineup soon.

The Leafs host the surging Buffalo Sabres in the final game of their homestand Tuesday and he could be back in the lineup for that game. Nylander is one of the team's most exciting and productive offensive players. He has scored 17 goals and 31 assists while playing in 37 games. Prior to missing the most recent 5 games, he was forced out of the lineup for 6 games earlier in the season.

While Auston Matthews is the captain of the Leafs and widely recognized as their best player, Nylander's speed, creativity and blistering shot have been key factors in Toronto's success.