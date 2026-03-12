While the Atlanta Falcons try to navigate legal woes for a standout player, their draft needs hang in the balance. And here is their 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup after the NFL Combine.

The Falcons enter the draft with needs at the wide receiver position and along the defensive line. Of course, what happens with James Pearce Jr. could impact their needs at the edge rusher position.

The Falcons have to wade through 47 picks before they get their first shot. So let’s take a look at what draft gurus think about their chances.

DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Being better against the run could give the Falcons a playoff path in 2026. Atlanta ranked No. 23 against the run last season. So, a run stuffer is a reasonable target in Round 2. If they get a pass-rush boost, too, that’s a win-win.

“Nose tackle is a clear need for the Falcons,” Reid wrote. “McDonald is a stout presence on the interior who led the country in run stop win rate last season (7.8%) while also possessing a pass-rushing punch.”

DT Christen Miller, Georgia

Josh Kendall, The Athletic; Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Another guy who could make the Falcons strong up the middle is Miller. He has good size and could step into a lineup quickly.

“If the Falcons use a second straight first pick on a Bulldog — after nabbing Jalon Walker at No. 15 last spring — we can finally retire the idea that the state’s pro team has some sort of disdain for the local university,” Kendall wrote. “That’s not the biggest reason to pick Miller, though. The biggest reason is that he’s big himself, and the Falcons need interior defensive linemen.

“The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Miller is a run-first defender who needs to hone his pass-rush skills but “has the tools to add immediate value to an NFL front,” Brugler wrote. He is Brugler’s No. 37 overall player.”

CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Justin Melo, Sports Illustrated; Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network

Good NFL Combine work lifted Johnson's draft prospects, according to Melo.

“San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson was our selection for the Atlanta Falcons in our last mock, and that hasn't changed,” Melo wrote. “Johnson thrived at the NFL Combine, running a 4.40 at 6-0, 193. The small-school defender also leaped a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump. He would improve the Falcons' cornerback room opposite A.J. Terrell.”

Eisner said age works in Johnson’s favor.

“San Diego State's Chris Johnson has had back-to-back strong seasons with the Aztecs and will be just 21 years old when the NFL season starts,” Eisner wrote. “Johnson is scheme-versatile and a difference-maker on the back end—he has five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two touchdowns over his last two collegiate seasons.

“Johnson is still ascending as a prospect, leaving plenty of room for growth into being Terrell's long-term complement.”

TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

The Falcons get a guy who could be a complement to Kyle Pitts Jr., according to Lance Zierlein’s report.

“Long, rangy tight end offering rare arm length, good speed and some alignment versatility,” Zierlein wrote. “Trigg moves like a big wideout with surprising hip sink, foot quickness, and fluid transitions to run after the catch. He wins vertically against linebackers and overwhelms defensive backs with size, high-point talent, and massive hands that fuel highlight-reel catches.

“He’s still developing as a route-runner and struggles to finish catches through heavy contact.

Trigg’s field-stretching potential and air space dominance in the red zone should lead to production as a pro.”

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

Austin Swaim, Pro Football Network

This pick is in direct relation to Pearce’s legal woes. If the Falcons lose Pearce, going with an edge rusher here makes tons of sense.

“It’s quite possible that James Pearce Jr.’s legal issues mean he’s played his last down in the NFL,” Swaim wrote. “It hurts to invest in the same spot as last year’s first two rounds of picks, but they’ll miss Pearce’s 10.5 sacks

“So a three-down EDGE like Derrick Moore makes plenty of sense. Moore posted 10.0 sacks for the Wolverines last season.”

Edge Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Falling in line with the edge thinking, Sobleski likes the Falcons going with a physical player. He has the goods, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“There's genuine NFL-caliber ability in Jacas' game, though teams will need to carefully evaluate what they're getting versus what they hope he can become,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His wrestling background creates a foundation that translates beautifully to the trenches – the hand placement, leverage, and body control are already well ahead of most prospects his age.

“That physicality shows up most prominently as a pass rusher, where his power and initial burst can overwhelm tackles, but his lack of a refined pass-rushing plan beyond bull rushing creates obvious limitations against seasoned NFL tackles who've seen every power move imaginable.”

Overall, the diversity of picks exists for a reason. The draft is unpredictable. And having to wait through 47 picks makes it hard to know who might be on the board at the No. 48 spot.