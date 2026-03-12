The Baltimore Ravens have been engulfed in controversy with how the failed Maxx Crosby trade went down. But new signee Trey Hendrickson is fighting back against the idea of the Ravens having any malicious intent.

When Hendrickson decided to sign with the Ravens, he thought he would be playing alongside Crosby, via the Pat McAfee Show. Baltimore's medical staff ultimately pushed back against Crosby's long-term future, nixing the trade.

“Trey Hendrickson genuinely thought he was going to play with Maxx Crosby,” McAfee said. “That was a huge selling point.”

Our source(s) are telling us that Trey Hendrickson genuinely thought he was going to play with Maxx Crosby.. He DEFINITELY thought he was playing in Baltimore with Maxx Crosby #PMSLive https://t.co/fO22PZo4om pic.twitter.com/ujw1bngpMf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2026

McAfee did acknowledge that Baltimore's front office could've been disingenuous to both players. But ultimately, the plan presented to Hendrickson was the idea of two star pass rushers coming off of the edge. If that's the case, then the Ravens' Crosby strategy was earnest and was truly affected by the current Raiders star's medicals.

While their double All-World pass rusher plan didn't come to fruition, Baltimore clearly views Hendrickson as much more than just a consolation prize. Injuries limited him to just seven games in 2025. But the two previous seasons proved why he received a $112 million contract.

Hendrickson put up 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024, leading the league in the latter season. He made the Pro Bowl every year from 2021 to 2024. Over his nine years total in the league, the pass rusher has put up 236 tackles, 163 quarterback hits and 81 sacks.

The timing of the Crosby trade meltdown and Hendrickson's signing certainly raised some eyebrows. But at least in the eyes of the Ravens new pass rusher, having both on the roster was the plan all along.