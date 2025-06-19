For a ninth straight season, the Toronto Maple Leafs made it to the playoffs. Still, the Maple Leafs would fall to the Florida Panthers in the second round. The team has already made moves this offseason, ousting president Brendan Shanahan. Now the front office has decisions to make to prepare for the upcoming season. Part of that will be opening up salary cap space and replenishing lost draft capital. The Maple Leafs need to make trades in order to make that happen in the 2025 NHL offseason.

The Maple Leafs have $27.2 million in cap space this offseason. The big question of the summer for the Leafs is the future of Mitch Marner. Reports are circulating that he will not be coming back to Toronto this season. Meanwhile, John Tavares is also a free agent this offseason, along with six other members of the team. Further, there is a lack of draft capital in the stockpile. Toronto does not have a first-round pick for the next three seasons, nor does it have a second-round pick next year.

The future for this team is now in flux. With Marner most likely gone, and just four forwards under contract beyond next season, this offseason will be a crossroads for the franchise. They can move a restricted free agent to gain more draft capital and also shed depth on the blue line. Another option is to opt for a retool and trade away a major asset.

Toronto trades a restricted free agent

With Marner projected to leave the franchise, losing Matthew Knies in restricted free agency may not be the best move for Toronto. That would have Auston Matthews playing with two new linemates next season. Still, other restricted free agents may be worth shipping out of town. Pontus Holmberg is another option, but he found himself playing on the second line in the playoffs. The winger played in a career high 68 games while also playing in 12 of the 13 playoff games.

The best option for a trade is Nicholas Robertson. Robertson was the subject of trade rumors at the deadline. He was the 53rd pick of the 2019 draft by the Leafs. Prior to this year's campaign, Robertson requested a trade, but would go on to sign a one-year deal with the team. This year, the Canadian scored 15 goals with seven assists in 69 total games. He spent much of the year on the third line. Still, in the playoffs, the forwards would play in just three games and see his ice time limited to just 9:59 per game.

This could be an indication that Robertson is not part of the future plans. A move would not save cap space, but would bring in draft capital. An offer sheet would most likely net a third-round pick at best, but the Leafs could work a sign-and-trade that could bring in more assets.

The Maple Leafs trade a blue liner

Article Continues Below

Toronto has all six of its top defenders under contract for this upcoming season. Still, the group costs over $24.5 million in cap space this upcoming season. One solid option would be to trade Morgan Rielly. Rielly was playing on the second rotation during the playoffs, and at a cost of $7.5 million at age 31, trading Rielly would bring back valuable assets and create cap space. Still, the D-man has a no-movement clause. He has said he does not want to be moved from Toronto, which would complicate trading the blue liner away.

Still, Oliver Ekman-Larsson has a modified no-trade clause. It is a 16-team no-trade list this season, but that still leaves 15 other NHL teams for the Leafs to potentially work a deal with. He will turn 34 before the start of the season, and cost $3.5 million per year over the next three seasons. The Swede signed a four-year contract with Toronto before the start of this past campaign.

It was a solid season for Ekman-Larsson, as he scored four goals and had 25 assists. Further, he logged 21:04 of ice time per game in the regular season this year, the most since the 2021-22 season with the Canucks. Still, his ice time dropped in the playoffs, and he was relegated to the third rotation towards the end of their run. The Leafs have multiple players in the AHL system that seem primed to jump to the NHL level, so moving a blue liner is necessary for the franchise. The best option is trading off OEL.

Trading William Nylander would be a nuclear move

While the first two moves would prepare Toronto for this season, there is the potential that they will go for a total rebuild. Trading Nylander would be a major step in making a complete overhaul of the roster. Trading the winger could be difficult. He has a no-movement clause, and therefore would need to sign off on any deal involving his movement. Still, if the Leafs are making a total roster transformation, getting him to sign off may not be difficult. It would also be a perfect time for the sale.

Nylander just completed his third straight season playing all 82 games, and he has missed just one game in the last four years. Further, he just had his third straight 40-goal campaign, setting a career high with 45 goals. Nylander would instantly improve any offense, and teams would gladly pay a premium for him. Mikko Rantanen was traded for two first-round picks, two third-round picks, and Logan Stankoven when he was moved from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Dallas Stars. It is possible that Toronto would get a similar return, providing the draft capital they need.

Further, this would clear $11.5 million in cap space. While it would not make sense to bring back Marner if they are going for the rebuild, this could be used to lock up players they feel are important for the future. This would be a nuclear option for the Leafs. Still, with the expectation that the 2026 NHL Draft will be filled with depth, making moves to secure draft capital for that draft could be helpful long-term for Toronto. The decision-makers for the Leafs need to decide how they are moving into the future. Still, Toronto is flush with trade options, but standing pat is not an option this summer.