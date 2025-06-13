The Toronto Maple Leafs have several key players hitting NHL free agency, and arguably the biggest of them all is Mitch Marner. By the sounds of it, he won't be returning.

NHL insider Andy Strickland reported Friday that Marner is expected to be playing for a new team in 2025-26:

“Can confirm Mitch Marner will not be returning to Toronto. Will be playing for a new team come next season.” Strickland wrote on X.

If this is indeed true, it's not a huge surprise. The Maple Leafs reportedly attempted to trade for Mikko Rantanen at the deadline, offering Marner to the Carolina Hurricanes, but he ultimately remained with the team. Marner has stayed rather quiet on his future, and after Toronto's brutal exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers, he refused to speak on what the next move will be:

“I've always loved my time here. I've loved being here,” Marner said on the team's locker clean-out day. “Like I said to you guys the other night, I have been so grateful and, you know, haven't processed anything yet. It's still so fresh and losing sucks.”

“In the next couple of weeks, I'll sit down with my wife and we’ll start talking,” Marner continued. “Trying to figure out what’s next.”

Marner decided not to negotiate a new deal with the Maple Leafs during the regular season and instead wanted to wait until free agency. The reality is that many teams will be vying for his signature. The veteran led Toronto in points in 2024-25, scoring 27 goals and tallying 75 assists.

While he is a crucial piece for the Maple Leafs, this current core hasn't been able to get the franchise over the hump and make a Stanley Cup. Perhaps they do need a new recipe for success, and that likely won't include Marner.

Wherever he ends up, the superstar will secure a major payday.