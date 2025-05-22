For the third consecutive offseason, there will be change in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. In 2023, it was general manager Kyle Dubas who was fired and Brad Treliving was hired. Last year, Sheldon Keefe caught the blame and Craig Berube came in. After losing to the Florida Panthers in the second round, the Maple Leafs are not renewing President Brendan Shanahan's contract. The team announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment President and CEO Keith Pelley, who joined the organization in 2024, released a statement. “Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice, and in the community. Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game, and he has instilled many of the traits that were the signature of his Hall of Fame career throughout the organization, uniting this storied franchise in the ‘Honour, Pride and Courage’ that it was founded on.”

Shanahan also released a statement, which was posted to the Maple Leafs' social media. “Toronto is where I was born and raised, where my family still lives, and being a part of this historic franchise will always be one of the greatest honours of my life. I want to tank the entire Maple Leafs' staff for their commitment and hard work over the years – they are second to none in the National Hockey League.”

Despite making the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons, the Maple Leafs need to make changes. They have not made the Eastern Conference Final and have only won two series in that run. Shanahan was in charge when they drafted Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. He also oversaw the John Tavares signing. He already has an interview scheduled with the Islanders for their open executive position.