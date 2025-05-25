Tage Thompson skated in on Swiss star goalie Leonardo Genoni early in overtime and whistled a shot over the record-setting goaltender's blocker and into the net. The goal gave Team USA a 1-0 victory and the International Ice Hockey Federation's World Championship, the first for the Americans since 1933.

Team USA accepts the #MensWorlds trophy with a Johnny Gaudreau jersey in hand 🥹👏 pic.twitter.com/oVYKMmXoWJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 25, 2025

The hard-fought game featured brilliant goaltending by Team USA's Jeremy Swayman and Genoni. The Swiss goaltender had gone more than a week without giving up a goal in competition until Thompson's wicked shot beat him at the 2:02 mark of overtime and gave the Americans the gold medal.

Thompson had taken passes from Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei before scoring the winning goal. Thompson is one of the top goal scorers in the NHL and he is hoping to win a spot on the U.S. Olympic Hockey Team when it competes in Milan, Italy next year. He scored 44 goals for the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL's 2024-25 regular season before competing for Team USA in the IIHF World Championships.

The winning goal set off a huge celebration for the Americans as the players raced on to the ice to congratulate Thompson for his winning goal and Swayman for recording the shutout.

Team USA accepted the World Championship trophy by unfurling a Johnny Gaudreau Team USA jersey as they received the honor. Gaudreau, a former star for Team USA who had played in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets, was tragically killed last August. Guadreau and his brother Matthew were hit by an allegedly drunken driver as they rode their bicycles in New Jersey.

Jeremy Swayman has brilliant moment with Team USA

Swayman played with confidence throughout the tournament, and while Genomi faced more pressure in the title game, the Boston Bruins goalie was sharp and played with determination. He stayed square to the Swiss shooters and was decisive throughout the game.

Swayman had been a member of Team USA's team in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, but he was the third goalie on the team behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars.

The Bruins goalie struggled during the regular season, but he redeemed himself in the World Championships. “We did it, the wait is over,” Swayman said in a post. “Thanks for sticking along with us. It's going to be a great summer.”