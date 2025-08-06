The 2024-25 NHL season was nothing short of a difficult experience for the Boston Bruins, who are just two seasons removed from resetting the league's regular season victory record with an astounding 65 wins.

Of course, fans would prefer not to talk about how that particular season ended, and they're feeling the same way about how events transpired last season. The Bruins missed the postseason for the first time in almost a decade, fired head coach Jim Montgomery during the campaign, and later traded away several top players at the NHL Trade Deadline — including team captain Brad Marchand.

The Bruins, who also recently celebrated their centennial season, have already unveiled new home uniforms that will be worn in front of the fans at TD Garden. And now, they've released the special new road uniforms they'll be wearing for the upcoming season. The announcement was made on the club's X account with both a specialized video release along with photos of both Mason Lohrei and Pavel Zacha wearing them.

Away we go. A full look at the B's new road white unis 🔥#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/KdclDGvSPC — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 6, 2025

The new look for both home and away games is a more clean look than the uniform design that the club has worn over the last few decades, and is a clear throwback to their history dating back to their days as one of the NHL's Original Six franchises.

Bruins hoping for better fortune in 2025-26

Article Continues Below

The Bruins, who finished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in the 2024-25 NHL season, announced in late June that they were updating their look.

“Next season marks the start of a new chapter in Boston Bruins history; And as we turn the page, we are excited do so with a new look and feel,” said Bruins President Cam Neely, via Bruins.com. “Combining some fan-favorite elements from the past with a refreshed style, these sweaters are going to look sharp on TD Garden ice in the Fall.”

Failing to make the postseason isn't something that Bruins fans were used to, but they experienced the harsh reality of failing to play beyond the 82nd game of the regular season for the first time since the 2015-16 NHL season.

The Bruins will open the exhibition portion of their schedule for the upcoming campaign against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on September 21. Opening night for Boston is October 8, again vs. Washington, this time in the nation's capital.