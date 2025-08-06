The Nashville Predators made the biggest moves of the 2024 NHL offseason under rookie GM Barry Trotz. They shelled out big contracts to Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, and Jonathan Marchessault, but missed the playoffs terribly. Without much more cap space to spend, Trotz was much quieter in 2025. But the Predators should have made a trade to undo one of those monstrous contracts that are already aging poorly.

Stamkos has three years left at $8 million per year on his deal. His contract carries a no-movement clause, as does Marchessault's, which runs for four more years at $5.5 million annually. Skjei has the longest deal, running for five more seasons at $7 million, but has a 15-team no-trade list. There were rumors that Marchessault could be on the trade market, but nothing came to fruition.

The Predators made some moves to improve their defense this offseason, signing Nic Hauge and Nick Perbix. Those moves can help them raise their floor, but they do not help them reach their ceiling. Juuse Saros struggled once the season was lost, only Filip Forsberg cracked 56 points, and they dealt with injuries. Those are all reasons to believe in the core and push the chips in. But trading a veteran could have changed the energy while still pushing for the playoffs.

Trotz signed the three veterans while trying to put together a contender for the end of Forsberg's prime. The Finnish forward will be 31 on opening night and is under contract through 2030. While they can't roll out a crazy young team to waste their superstar's prime, they need a different mix than the one they have now.

The Predators were wise not to trade Brady Skjei, as defensemen are harder to come by. Stamkos is a locker room leader who has a harder salary to move. But Marchessault could have been moved.

The Predators needed to trade Jonathan Marchessault

While it was a poor season for all of the Predators last year, Marchessault is not a valueless asset. He has incredible playoff experience, winning the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy, and scored 21 goals last year. But at only $5.5 million against the cap, there would have been a team willing to give up some picks to land him after free agency.

There were a few big names available in free agency, including Mitch Marner and Brock Boeser. But once those pieces landed where they did, Vegas and Vancouver, respectively, other teams were left looking for a forward. Nikolaj Ehlers landing in Carolina while the Panthers kept all of their pieces did not help, either. Could the Edmonton Oilers have traded a piece to land Marchessault? The Los Angeles Kings were also looking to improve their depth and could have made the trade.

The Predators would have freed up some cap space and stockpiled some draft picks if they had made the trade after free agency. They also could have made the deal earlier, picking up picks for the 2025 Draft to improve their prospect pipeline. A player like K'Andre Miller, who was traded, or Marco Rossi, who has not signed his RFA deal yet, would have improved the roster. The cap space and picks from trading Marchessault would have made those deals possible.

The Predators entered last season with a lot of eyeballs on them after their big free agency. This year will be the exact opposite, as expectations are low from outside observers. Could that mean Andrew Brunette gets things turned around early in the season? It could, but the possibility that the roster is not talented enough is still there.

The Predators open the regular season on October 9 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.