The Dallas Stars have lost in the Western Conference Final in three consecutive seasons. While that cost head coach Pete DeBoer his job this offseason, they are keeping much of the core together. After missing part of the regular season with a knee injury, Stars' top defenseman Miro Heiskanen did play in the postseason. He told NHL.com's Varpu Sihvonen that the injury is behind him.

I'm 100 percent back to normal after the surgery. I've been able to practice all summer as usual,” Heiskanen said. “The knee got some rest after last season, and now I can do everything 100 percent. My confidence is back where it used to be now that my knee can take all the practice and feels fine.”

Heiskanen hurt his knee on January 28 against the Vegas Golden Knights. That knocked him out of the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team Finland, where they struggled in their three round robin games. But he tells Sihvonen that he plans on playing for Finland in the 2026 Winter Olympics. He spoke about the Milano Cortina Games and recounted his experience at the 2018 Games.

Article Continues Below

“It was a great event. No players from [the] NHL that year, but it was still a great experience. Great memories. I suspect those Olympic experiences will help me now. I know what to expect, how everything works.”

Both the Stars and Team Finland are grateful to hear that Heiskanen is back to 100%. In his seven-year NHL career, he has cemented himself as one of the best defenders in the league. With Jason Robertson back at full strength and Mikko Rantanen locked in for eight years, Dallas should be a juggernaut in the Western Conference.

The Stars open their season on October 9 against the Winnipeg Jets, the team that they beat in the second round of the postseason last year.