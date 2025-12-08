CJ Stroud and Nico Collins pulled off an excellent highlight in the Houston Texans' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Going into the contest, Houston strung together four consecutive wins. They persevered with elite defense while Stroud recovered from his concussion injury. Collins remained in solid form as a star receiver, keeping the Texans as a sneaky threat.

Stroud and Collins continued to show why they are one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the league. One of their connections took place in the first minutes of the second quarter. Stroud fired a deep pass to Collins, who ran as fast as he could to get within 10 yards of the end zone.

C.J. STROUD TO NICO COLLINS WHAT A PLAY!!!

How CJ Stroud, Texans played against Chiefs

CJ Stroud and Nico Collins made great connections throughout the night, leading the Texans to the 20-10 win over the Chiefs.

Houston controlled the momentum for most of the game, leading 10-0 at halftime. Even though Kansas City fired back with 10 points in the third quarter, the Texans fired back with 10 more points to secure the crucial road win.

Stroud didn't complete most of his passes but made enough plays to have the offense move. He was successful on 15 passes out of 31 attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown.

Woody Marks had a heavy presence in the rushing attack. He had 26 of the team's 31 carries for 68 yards while catching two passes for eight yards and a touchdown. Dare Ogunbowale followed with a five-yard rushing touchdown. Collins starred in the receiving game with four receptions for 121 yards, while Jayden Higgins caught three passes for 34 yards.

Houston improved to an 8-5 record on the season, holding the second spot in the AFC West Division standings. They are above the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans while trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at seventh place. They are above the Colts and Baltimore Ravens while trailing the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

Rolling with five straight wins, the Texans will look forward to their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.