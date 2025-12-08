The Houston Texans just did something defenses almost never do. They made Patrick Mahomes look ordinary, and then some. Against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes turned in the worst completion night of his career, going 14-of-33 for 160 yards with three interceptions in a 20-10 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dianna Russini noted it works out to a career-low 42.4% completion rate in a single game, with Houston snagging all three picks. This wasn’t a fluky box score.

The Houston Texans harassed Mahomes all night, collapsing a banged-up Kansas City Chiefs offensive line and squeezing the life out of every downfield concept. Mahomes finished with zero touchdown passes, two sacks, and those three back-breaking turnovers, while Kansas City managed just 10 points and 148 net passing yards, per the ESPN box score.

Houston’s offense did just enough. C.J. Stroud threw for 203 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-31 passing, including a 9-yard score to Woody Marks that capped a 90-yard march and put the Texans up 10-0 in the second quarter. Dare Ogunbowale’s 5-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and a late Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal slammed the door.

The Chiefs briefly showed signs of life. Kareem Hunt punched in a 2-yard touchdown, and Harrison Butker tied the game at 10-10 with a 36-yard field goal early in the third. After that, it unraveled, stalled drives, fourth-down failures, and two more Mahomes interceptions as Houston’s secondary sat on routes and the pass rush closed in.

The Houston Texans improved to 8-5 and grabbed the AFC’s No. 7 seed, riding a defense that has now shut down multiple elite quarterbacks. The Kansas City Chiefs fell to 6-7, their playoff odds dipping into long-shot territory.