The Kansas City Chiefs hit a new low in the era of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Sunday. The Super Bowl winning quarterback delivered new dismal marks in the loss to the Houston Texans. But that's not the low mark K.C. fell into.

There will be a new AFC West champion — as the Chiefs are officially mathematically eliminated from winning their division.

It marks the first time with the Mahomes/Reid collaboration that K.C. won't claim the west. The QB and head coach have never fell below first each season.

K.C. still made the postseason the last time the Chiefs missed winning the division in 2015. That was two years before Mahomes' arrival and when Alex Smith led the offense.

But now the Denver Broncos remain in the driver's seat to secure the division crown. How K.C. got to this point on Sunday Night Football is even more astonishing.

Chiefs' annual strength becomes mediocre vs. Texans

Fans dropped their jaws, put their hands on top of their head, or even vented on social media for this reason: The Chiefs dropping passes.

Rashee Rice had a one-on-one scenario and a chance to extend one fourth quarter drive. Mahomes escaped from the clutches of a fierce pass rush and lasered the throw down the middle. But Rice dropped the fourth-and-four pass.

Texans take over after another 4th down stop! HOUvsKC on NBC

Texans take over after another 4th down stop!

But Rice wasn't the only one muffing passes. Even legendary tight end Travis Kelce couldn't consistently haul in receptions — including this one that became a turnover.

OFF KELCE'S HANDS INTO AL-SHAAIR'S GRASP. HOUvsKC on NBC

OFF KELCE'S HANDS INTO AL-SHAAIR'S GRASP.

A once high-powered offense mustered just 274 total yards — featuring Mahomes' 148 through the air. K.C. also made only four third down conversions out of 14 attempts.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, they're not mathematically out of the playoff race. But their chances took a massive hit in taking the 10-point loss.