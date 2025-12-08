LeBron James is 40 years old and still breaking arenas. The Los Angeles Lakers walked into a tough road back-to-back in Philadelphia and walked out with a 112-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, because James decided the fourth quarter belonged to him. The NBA summed it up perfectly on X, “LONG 2. TRIPLE. TRIPLE. LONG 2.” Ten straight points, all daggers.

LEBRON JAMES. 10 STRAIGHT POINTS. LONG 2. TRIPLE. TRIPLE. LONG 2. LAKERS GET THE WIN IN PHILLY 👑 pic.twitter.com/bWE9zBe5CV — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Those buckets turned a tight game into a closing statement. James finished with 29 points and six assists, hitting 12 of 17 shots from the field and going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, according to ESPN’s box score. He checked in midway through the fourth, hunted mismatches, and went full vintage mode while a stunned Philly crowd buzzed with every jumper.

Article Continues Below

This was supposed to be Luka Doncic’s night too, and he did his part. Luka Doncic put up a 31-point triple-double with 15 rebounds and 11 assists, controlling the game for three quarters and setting the table for James' finish. Rui Hachimura added 17 points and six rebounds, while Austin Reaves chipped in 11 points off the bench as the Lakers improved to 17-6 and 10-3 on the road.

On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers got 28 points and nine assists from Tyrese Maxey and 16 points from Joel Embiid, but they never found an answer for the Lakers’ late-game shot-making. Each time the 76ers threatened, LeBron James walked the ball up, dribbled into rhythm, and buried another jumper that felt like a rewind to his Miami and Cleveland days.

The win also nudged James further up the all-time ladder in career victories, another reminder of just how long he has been doing this at the highest level.