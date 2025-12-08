The Kansas City Chiefs were in need of a win in Week 14 against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to bolster their dim NFL playoff chances. However, a missed field goal attempt by kicker Harrison Butker did not help that cause.

With the Chiefs still scoreless late in the second period and the Texans ahead by 10 points, Kansas City went to Butker for a field goal try from 43 yards away on a 4th-and-8. Butker failed to deliver, though, as the ball hit the right side of the upright, thus keeping the Chiefs scoreless.

The Texans were not able to score in the last possession of the first half, which ended with Houston on top, 10-0.

Butker hasn't been very dependable in the 2025 NFL season in field goal attempts from 40 yards and beyond. He entered Week 14 having made three of his four attempts from 40 to 49 yards and only three of five tries from 50 yards or further. In the 2024 campaign, he was 4-of-4 from 40 yards to 49 yards but only 2-of-5 from at least 50 yards away.

In the end, Kansas City lost to the Texans to the tune of a 20-10 score, dropping the reigning AFC champions to below .500 with a 6-7 record and to 10th place in the conference's standings.

Kansas City's playoff hopes appear to be flickering at the moment, so every mistake the Chiefs make is going to draw attention, including Butker's miss. The Chiefs are lagging behind the race in the AFC West division, with the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of Kansas City by multiple games.

Kansas City has four more games left on its schedule with a date with the Chargers coming up in Week 15 at home.