The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins are reportedly finalizing a trade that will send right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera to Chicago, Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation reports. Cabrera was linked to a number of other teams in trade rumors before this reported deal. With the trade, Chicago boosts its rotation with a 27-year-old starting pitcher who is under team control through the 2028 season.

The Yankees were among the teams linked to Cabrera. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Yankees were “never close” to acquiring the starter, though.

For Chicago, the trade makes plenty of sense. They needed a pitching boost and acquiring a 27-year-old with multiple years of team control remaining is a quality move. Cabrera will join a Cubs' rotation that already features starters such as Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga.

Cabrera, once a highly-regarded prospect, pitched to a 3.53 ERA across 26 starts in 2025. He has endured ups and downs throughout his big league career, but he has the ceiling of an All-Star.

The Cubs may not be done adding this offseason. Chicago could look to add another pitcher or even a position player before the new season. While the Cubs are in a good position to compete in the winnable National League Central once again, they have a lot of work to do to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL. Of course, that goes for just about every team in the league.

With that being said, the Edward Cabrera trade will certainly help matters.