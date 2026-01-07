Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers punched their ticket to the playoffs with a thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens, securing the AFC North in the process. Many assumed that the Steelers' triumph would secure head coach Mike Tomlin's job for at least another year amid increased angst from the fanbase, as this season seemed to be following a familiar script of mediocrity at times.

However, recent reporting from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler suggests that this may not be the case, although not for the reason some may think.

“There is no firm evidence as of now that Tomlin would leave Pittsburgh after 19 seasons. He's been fiercely loyal to Pittsburgh. But a source close to Tomlin believes stepping away is at least a possibility,” reported Fowler on ESPN.com.

Fowler also noted that “the source believes Tomlin would be more intrigued by doing TV than returning to the coaching market, should he leave the Steelers.”

In this scenario, it would be Tomlin initiating the exit from the franchise, whereas many have speculated that the team could be the one deciding to part ways if this season didn't go as planned.

Tomlin has yet to register a losing season in his nearly two decades as the head coach in Pittsburgh, but the team's early playoff exits and late-season nosedives have started to take a toll on the fanbase, and the Steelers will look to flip that narrative on Monday night when they welcome the Houston Texans into town for a Wild Card matchup.

That game is set to kick off at 8:15 pm ET from Pittsburgh.