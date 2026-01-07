During an episode of the in-season NFC East Hard Knocks, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis talked about his physical transformation.

The NFL posted a clip from the in-season Hard Knocks focused on the NFC East. Davis was talking to the Eagles' head strength and conditioning coach, Fernando Noriega.

“I want to genuinely be the best person I can be, and that's why I'm going so hard in terms of how my body's changing and my weightlifting and my conditioning and stuff like that, because I want to do this for me. I want to look sexy, I want to be skinny…selfishly,” he explained. “At the same time, the more that I do that and the more that I see progress and I see results, I'm even more motivated.”

Luckily, this far into his new routine, Davis is “consistent.” He called it “second nature” at this point. How did he get to this point? Davis named cutting out “sweets” from his diet as one key. Though he did concede that he still has a cookie here and there. The other thing is he learned how to say “no.”

Eagles' Jordan Davis had his best season in 2025

Davis is billed at 6′ 6″ and 336 lbs. He is one of the team's most dominant defensive players. He had the best season of his career in 2025, so the physical transformation paid dividends for the Eagles' Davis.

He played in all 17 games of the season. Davis had a career-high 72 tackles (34 solo and 38 assists), which was 27 more than his previous best mark. He also had a career-high 4.5 sacks, two more than his previous best. Additionally, he had six pass deflections, and he logged 11 stuffs (another career-best).

Davis was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played his entire collegiate career at Georgia from 2018 to 2021. Davis was named First-team All-SEC and Second-team All-SEC in 2021 and 2020, respectively.