Dak Prescott made a firm declaration on the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 campaign following their playoff elimination in 2025.

Prescott enjoyed a resurgent campaign as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, commanding an offense that was highly potent. However, an inconsistent defense prevented them from reaching their ceiling, losing their last three games as it cost them playoff eligibility.

Prescott reflected on the team's failure to reach this year's playoffs during Tuesday's press conference, per reporter Todd Archer. He commented on the highs and lows each season has, stating a goal for himself and the team once 2026 comes around.

“I feel like the last few times I've said that were playoff losses. Each year has its own troubles. Each year has its own highs, lows, ebbs and flows and everything within it. The importance is controlling what you can…I'm going to do my damnedest, controlling what I can and as you get older, I think having more input, having more say so and being asked more questions from the front office,” Prescott said.

“Maybe there's a little bit more that I can do, and it's not physically or me getting better at my game. Maybe it's speaking up and saying that this will help or I think this can help. Whatever it takes, once again I'm going to do my damnedest and make sure that I'm influencing and encouraging everybody else around me, not just the players, to do the same.”

What lies ahead for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dak Prescott has held himself accountable as an experienced leader for the Cowboys. He wants the team to be better while making sure he's improving with each season.

2024 was tough for him as he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9. He bounced back in full force throughout 2025, completing 378 passes for 4,175 yards and 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 47 rushes for 154 yards and two scores on the ground.

Dallas has a 6-8-1 record on the season, holding the second spot in the NFC East Division standings. They are above the Washington Commanders and New York Giants while trailing the Philadelphia Eagles. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 11th place. They are above the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints while trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys will look for a return to the win column in their next matchup. They will be on the road when they face the Commanders in a Christmas showdown at 1 p.m. ET.