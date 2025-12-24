The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now on the outside looking in when it comes to making the playoffs. However, left tackle Tristan Wirfs is doing everything in his power to help the team succeed.

Wirfs' efforts in 2025 earned him a Pro Bowl nomination for the fifth-straight year season. After learning that he had made it, the left tackle got emotional over his latest feat, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“It's a combination of everything. The injuries I had this year and all those reps I missed in training camp. That's when you get your timing down. I started practicing and the next week I was playing the [Philadelphia Eagles]. I didn't have time to get that comfortability and confidence back.”

“To find my set again, middle of the season was tough. The whole O-line had my back. Everybody had my back. They mean the world to me. To get a Pro Bowl this year, I got a little emotional about it. You have those thoughts, ‘are you going to be yourself?' I was excited.”

Bucs T Tristan Wirfs said he became emotional when he learned he had been named to a fifth straight Pro Bowl Tuesday after missing the first three games following knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/FS1XEEWkRz — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 23, 2025

Wirfs underwent offseason knee surgery which sidelined him to open the season. He then picked up an oblique injury that ruled him out of Week 14. But the left tackle has managed to battle through it all, once again finding his pro bowl form.

Starting 11 games for Tampa Bay, Wirfs has earned a 92 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking second/83 tackles. He ranks fifth in pass blocking (84.6) and third in run blocking (91).

Needless to say, Wirfs has been a consistent force at Tampa Bay's blindside. If the Buccaneers are going to sneak into the playoffs, they'll need their left tackle to keep playing at an elite level.