The Brooklyn Nets continued to wax hot from long distance as they upset the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-106, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

The Nets, who made 17 three-pointers for the third time in four games, improved to 9-19. Michael Porter Jr. led the charge anew with a game-high 28 points, including five three-pointers. He also had five rebounds and two steals.

The high-scoring forward, however, also credited Egor Demin for stepping up with 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc. The rookie guard added two rebounds and five assists.

“He hit some big ones down the stretch. He made the right plays—passed when he should and shot when he was open. He didn't force anything,” said Porter in the interview with YES Network.

The Nets are 7-2 in their last nine games, with Porter, Demin, Nic Claxton, and Noah Clowney producing consistently.

The 19-year-old Demin, who hails from Russia, has gotten more comfortable running the point for Brooklyn. Many raised eyebrows when the team drafted him as the eighth overall pick out of BYU, but so far, he has shown that he belongs in the NBA.

Demin is averaging 10.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals this month, as he has earned more minutes.

Porter, meanwhile, also touted their improved chemistry, while also learning to get his teammates more involved, especially when the defense zeroes in on him.

“Just trying to be aggressive. In the second half, as they were trying to take more away from me, I tried to open things up for my teammates a little bit,” added Porter.

The Nets will next face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.