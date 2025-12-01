Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just added another entry to his growing injury file, but he’s doing everything he can to keep Week 14 on the schedule.

Herbert fractured a bone in his left, non-throwing hand during the first drive of Sunday’s 31-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He briefly went to the locker room, then came back out with a glove on his left hand while Trey Lance ran the next series.

From there, Herbert settled in and played winning football. He finished 15-of-20 for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while the Chargers leaned on Kimani Vidal’s 126 rushing yards and a score to grind down the Raiders. Los Angeles rushed for 192 yards as a team and moved to 8-4 on the season.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed the diagnosis. A break in Herbert’s left hand that will require a procedure on Monday.

Article Continues Below

Herbert, unsurprisingly, is pushing in the other direction. “Justin Herbert broke a bone in his hand and will have a procedure tomorrow,” Jim Harbaugh said, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “Harbaugh said he doesn’t know if Herbert will miss any time.” Herbert added, “I’m treating it as if I’m playing Monday.”

That Monday is a massive home Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, with the Chargers trying to keep pace in the AFC West race and solidify their playoff position.

With the Eagles themselves going through a slump at the moment, Harbaugh has a decision to make. Play your QB1 and risk aggravating the injury further, or limit his minutes against a struggling Philly side.