Lane Kiffin gave his thoughts on the Ole Miss Rebels football program showing him the door before securing a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Kiffin accepted the offer to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, a fellow SEC opponent. This came as the Rebels were on the cusp of CFP contention following their conclusion to the regular season.

Kiffin wished to finish the season before moving on to LSU for 2026 and beyond. However, the Rebels rejected that suggestion and let him go to the Tigers while appointing an interim coach for the remainder of the year.

The new LSU coach reflected on the events during an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith. He wanted to make things work with the Rebels when it came to postseason action, but the Ole Miss administration was unwilling to take that avenue.

“We were trying to find a way to make this work and coach the team, give them the best chance to win…Maybe all the national people understand why he should let me coach, but he has to live here and it’s a little different when you’re the AD,” Kiffin said.

What's next for Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin era ends

It has been a chaotic end to the Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss. They hoped for a scenario where he would stay and lead them to CFP glory. However, the ending was the exact opposite as they'll have to move forward.

Kiffin leaves the Rebels after six seasons, concluding his stint with a 55-19 record (32-17 SEC) that includes a 3-2 display in bowl games. The program shined as one of the best in the country, making their case for the CFP solid.

Ole Miss ended the 2025 regular season with a 11-1 record, going 7-1 in its SEC matchups. They finished third place in the conference standings, trailing Georgia and Alabama as they fell short of the conference championship game.

The No. 6 Rebels will look forward to seeing their place in the CFP despite Kiffin's exit. Worst-case scenario is that they will have a high-quality bowl game.