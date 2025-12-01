Ole Miss football is now dealing with the ripple effects of the Lane Kiffin departure. Kiffin accepted LSU's massive offer Sunday morning after weeks of speculation. His exit is immediately impacting recruiting — with a 2027 commit reopening his process.

Interior offensive lineman Shavezz Dixon decommitted from Ole Miss hours after Kiffin left — with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirming his departure.

Dixon chose the Rebels back in September. However, he took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on Oct. 11. He also landed an offer from UCF four days before his trip to College Station.

He even visited one more Southeastern Conference rival — an SEC school that endured its own coaching change outside of LSU.

The SEC school Ole Miss decommit visited before Lane Kiffin decision

Article Continues Below

The Lee County High star from Leesburg, Georgia took in “War Eagle” country.

Dixon was present for Auburn's non-conference game against Mercer — when Kiffin was still with Ole Miss and right before Alex Golesh was named Auburn head coach.

“My favorite moment was postgame, and just building that relationship with the coaches,” Dixon told Tom Loy of 247Sports about his trip. “What grabbed my attention was how physical the offensive line was.”

He also called Auburn's atmosphere “family-oriented.” Now that the former South Florida head coach is in place, perhaps he makes a run at the '27 talent.

Dixon is the first big loss on the college football recruiting trail post Kiffin. Others could still follow suit unless new head coach Jeff Golding, who won't join Kiffin's LSU staff, can re-court Dixon and prevent others from drifting off.