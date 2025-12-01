Kyren Williams explained why he was thankful for the fact he escaped an injury scare during the Los Angeles Rams' matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Williams suffered the injury early in the first half and did not outright leave the game. However, he stood on the sidelines without handling his usual workload as the team reported on social media that he was questionable to return at halftime.

Luckily for him, he returned to the field as he put up a decent performance despite missing time in the game. He finished with 13 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Williams reflected on the events after the game, per reporter Sarah Barshop. He revealed his ankle is fine due to a previous injury he had that absorbed the pain.

“Kyren Williams said his ankle is good because he had scar tissue from a previous injury that helped him when he was rolled up on,” Barshop wrote.

“So thank goodness for that,” Williams said.

How Kyren Williams, Rams played against Panthers

Article Continues Below

It was good news for the Rams to get about Kyren Williams. He stands tall as the team's best running back, having a solid campaign throughout 2025. However, his efforts weren't enough as the squad lost 31-28 to the Panthers.

Los Angeles delivered a solid performance in the first half, leading 21-17 at halftime. However, they faltered down the stretch as they lost the scoring battle 14-7 in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Matthew Stafford did not have his best game as the Panthers' defense stopped him in key moments. He completed 18 passes out of 28 attempts for 243 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Blake Corum had a decent display in the run game amid Williams' minor injury, having seven rushes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Four players had three or more catches in the receiving game. Xavier Smith had three receptions for 82 yards. Puka Nacua came next with six catches for 72 yards, Davante Adams had four receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns, while Colby Parkinson caught four passes for 27 yards.

Los Angeles fell to a 9-3 record on the season but maintain the top spot of the NFC West Division standings. They are above the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at second place. They are above the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers while trailing the Chicago Bears.

The Rams will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Cardinals on Dec. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET.