By James Kay · 2 min read

Former Kentucky women’s basketball player Dre’Una Edwards has made it clear she wants to play for Baylor this season. She might not get the chance as the situation between her and her former program becomes more complex.

Edwards, who transferred from Utah to Kentucky earlier in her college career, isn’t eligible to play this season since she doesn’t qualify for the one-time transfer exemption. According to Michelle Voepel of ESPN, Edwards could get a waiver to play this season if Kentucky signed document saying she had no opportunity to participate for the Wildcats, something Kentucky has pushed back on.

For now, Baylor head coach Nicki Collen is focused on Edwards’ development for next season.

“They have a right not to sign it,” Collen said. “It’s just discouraging when you see a kid do what she’s done, accomplish what she’s accomplished in the classroom. You only get a finite amount of time to play this game. It’s about these kids and their growth and opportunity.

“Dre and I had conversations: ‘Hey, it’s 100% easier for you to stay at Kentucky.’ ‘Coach, I want to be at Baylor.’ ‘OK, this is what it’s going to take. It’s not going to be easy. But worst-case scenario, you’re gonna sit a year to play a year, and we’re gonna get you ready for that one year.'”

Kentucky’s head coach Kyra Elzy iterated the program is not trying to stop Edwards from competing this season.

“Dre, along with Baylor and every other school that contacted us, had the understanding that she would not be able to play right away because she did not graduate,” Elzy said Friday. “Our compliance addressed it with her in March. Everyone was clear what would happen: She would need to sit a year to play a year.

“My priority is this program and our players. Dre decided to leave in March. We moved on and she moved on. And that’s where we stand.”