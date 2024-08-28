Just as the case with each one of his previous releases, the roll-out for Kevin Durant's newest signature sneaker with Nike has been constant and consistent, seeing frequent releases and new colorways for the latest in the Suns' star's catalogue. This next upcoming colorway is a return to a previous tradition between KD and the Nike N7 collection.

Nike first introduced designs inspired by Indigenous communities in 2007 and by 2009, they had launched N7 – “a product line influenced by the Native American wisdom of the seven generations.” Countless sneakers have seen the Native colorways and Nike has made incredible contributions through sales to the N7 Fund, enabling opportunities for the Indigenous community through sports.

With Kevin Durant's second signature sneaker releasing around 2009, it was natural for his signature sneakers to see their own N7 revisions. Due to their popularity, it's been a constant staple within the Nike KD line ever since and we'll see the same cadence with the newest KD 17.

Nike KD 17 “N7”

As with previous KD N7 releases, the newest Nike KD 17 will feature a stunning dark turquoise color throughout the uppers. We see hits of red and yellow in subtle doses, adding a pop of color to compliment the icy blue outsoles and white midsoles. The shoe is anchored in a black heel, black Nike Swoosh, black tongue, and black laces. The look is finished with the N7 logo accompanying the KD logo on both tongues of the shoe.

Original releases for Kevin Durant and N7 have been classic to say the least, but perhaps none more classic than the Nike KD 4 “N7” releases, which can fetch up to $1000 on the resale market. Nevertheless, this colorway is a great addition to the N7 collection and we urge anyone to add these to their rotation for their scarcity and unique look.

The Nike KD 17 “N7” will release on November 1, 2024 and will be made available on Nike's website and very select Nike retailers. As of now, they'll only come in adult sizing and will have the standard retail tag of $150. This is an annual release, so don't miss out on your chance to grab these!

