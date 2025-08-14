The San Francisco 49ers hit the reset button after last season and are looking to get back to their peak form in 205 under Kyle Shanahan. While some roster drain hurt the 49ers last season, they also struggled with a number of injuries to key players that really hurt their quest to defend their NFC Championship.

One of the most notable injuries that hurt the 49ers last season was to star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey was suffering from tendonitis in his Achilles during training camp last season, and that injury ended up keeping him out well into the regular season. When he finally did get back on the field, he suffered a knee injury that eventually ended his campaign.

Now, all eyes are on how the star running back looks heading into the 2025 campaign. He returned at training camp looking like himself and is getting ready for the regular season despite sitting out of the first preseason game. On Wednesday, 49ers beat writer Matt Maiocco gave an update on McCaffrey's status that San Francisco fans will love to hear.

Where is Christian McCaffrey from a health standpoint after only playing four games last year? "He looks like Christian McCaffrey."@MaioccoNBCS fills us in on what he’s seeing every day at training camp… Full 49ers season preview: https://t.co/iFEDD52WxR https://t.co/B4RbL7SIqK pic.twitter.com/veKUclRNfn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2025

Article Continues Below

“He looks like Christian McCaffrey,” Maiocco said on NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov.

That is great news for 49ers fans considering the fact that, even when he was on the field last season, McCaffrey was lacking the usual burst and explosiveness that he usually has when he is at his best. That bled into every part of his game, from running to receiving and everything in between.

We have seen what McCaffrey can be when he is at his best, and his presence alone turns this 49ers offense into one of the most dangerous in the league with Shanahan pulling the strings. While he may seem far removed from his best after a disastrous 2024 season, the Stanford product is just one season removed from leading the NFL in rushing in 2023 on his way to winning Offensive Player of the Year honors.

If McCaffrey is back to that 2023 form coming into 2025, this 49ers team has a chance to come out of nowhere and surprise some people with one of the best offenses in the league once again.