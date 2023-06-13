Everything Christian Braun touches turns to gold. The Denver Nuggets rookie, fresh off winning an NCAA title just last year, is now an NBA champion.

That's why it's no surprise that Braun had the perfect first tweet since the confetti started falling in Ball Arena.

PUT THAT IN YOUR PIPE AND SMOKE IT ! — Christian Braun (@Ballin25Braun) June 13, 2023

Nuggets fans are probably familiar with where that comes from. That's the exclamation point statement head coach Michael Malone said after Denver's Game 1 win in the Western Conference Finals as the media continued to fawn over the Los Angeles Lakers instead of paying attention to the eventual title winners.

Christian Braun played 24 minutes in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and brought all the energy in the world to help bring a spark off the bench. He was one of eight players Malone used in every game of the series, including the standout Game 3 wherein he poured in a playoff career high 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Braun also joined an exclusive list in NBA history with the ring he helped earn in his very first campaign. He becomes just the fifth player ever and the first in the last 36 years to win the highest plum in both the NCAA and NBA in consecutive seasons. He also won three straight high school championships before making his way to Kansas. Man knows how to win.

Christian Braun becomes just the fifth player in history – and the first since 1987 – to win an NCAA title and an NBA title in back-to-back seasons. He joins Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Henry Bibby, and Billy Thompson in this exclusive club. pic.twitter.com/ToGaAGcB3A — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) June 13, 2023

How does it feel to win the NCAA and NBA Championship in back-to-back years? Nuggets rookie Christian Braun with much to celebrate 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7cfRhe3N1F — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

With the Nuggets set to make key decisions on Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, there's a world where Braun gets elevated into a larger role in Denver's rotation as early as next season. After what he's shown in his first taste of playoff action, he's more than ready.